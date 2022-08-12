Editor’s note

Race against the times and fly towards the dream. From September 8 to September 18, 2022, Beijing time, the 14th Hunan Provincial Games will be held in Yueyang City.

As the four-yearly Hunan Sports Festival is approaching, Hongwang Sports integrates authoritative materials such as “Hunan Provincial breaking latest news Sports breaking latest news“, “Hunan Sports Historical Materials”, “Hunan Sports Yearbook”, “Hunan Yearbook” and other authoritative materials to launch a series of reports on “Provincial Sports History” , lead everyone to experience the development history of the Hunan Provincial Games, stand on the profound history together, and welcome the glorious future of Hunan sports.

On September 19, 1986, the 6th Hunan Provincial Games was held in Xiangtan City. It was the first time since the founding of New China that the Provincial Games went out of Changsha, the provincial capital, and settled in other prefecture-level cities in Hunan. Xiangtan, the “hometown of great men”, is fortunate to be the first prefecture-level city to host the Hunan Provincial Games.

Data map: The 6th Hunan Provincial Games was held in Xiangtan. This is a photo of the opening ceremony published in the “Hunan Provincial breaking latest news · Sports breaking latest news“.

A total of 21 major events will be set up in the current Provincial Games. In addition to traditional sports, women’s football, women’s judo, and women’s weightlifting have entered the historical stage of the Provincial Games for the first time. This setting has far-reaching significance, especially the women’s weightlifting event, which later became a golden sign of the “Sports Hunan Army”. It has successively stepped out of Olympic champions Yang Xia, Wang Mingjuan, Xiang Yanmei, Hou Zhihui and other famous sports players, contributing to the development of Hunan sports. important force.

Data map: Zeng Xingling, a weightlifter from Xinhua, Hunan, won the women’s 56kg weightlifting championship at the 6th Provincial Games.Photo courtesy/Hunan Sports Exhibition Hall

At the same time, starting from the current Provincial Games, professional athletes from various sports teams and sports schools can directly represent the original selection unit to participate in the competition, which has changed the original rule of only recording results and not rankings, which allows professional athletes to compete in the province. In the Games, he represented his hometown in battle and won glory for his hometown.

Data map: The scene of the 6th Hunan Provincial Games Youth Women’s Basketball Game, the venue of the game is Lengzhou Lengzhou Gymnasium.Photo courtesy/Hunan Sports Exhibition Hall

In addition, for the first time, the scoring method of this year’s Provincial Games broke the previous conventions, and several important special regulations were newly established: all prefectures and municipalities sent reserve athletes to the provincial sports schools, the transfer points were recorded; the key items (women’s gymnastics, men’s The 5 light levels of weightlifting, 100 meters, 200 meters, long jump in shooting, women’s volleyball and track and field) will be awarded extra points; double points will be awarded for breaking records above the provincial level; The method of arranging the rankings of each delegation is based on the total score (excluding the total score of the project group).

Data map: Huaihua women’s basketball team participating in the 6th Provincial Games.Photo courtesy/Hunan Sports Exhibition Hall

In the end, the Changsha team ranked first with a total score of 1319.25, followed by the Xiangtan team, and the Hengyang team ranked third with 726.5 points. On September 27, the current Provincial Games ended. At the closing ceremony, Li Guyi, a famous singer who was originally from Changsha, Hunan, made his final appearance and sang the touching “Unforgettable Tonight”, which became an unforgettable memory for many Xiangtan citizens.