Editor’s note

Race against the times and fly towards the dream. From September 8 to September 18, 2022, Beijing time, the 14th Hunan Provincial Games will be held in Yueyang City.

As the four-yearly Hunan sports event is approaching, Hongwang Sports integrates authoritative materials such as “Hunan Provincial breaking latest news Sports breaking latest news“, “Hunan Sports Historical Materials”, “Hunan Sports Yearbook”, “Hunan Yearbook” and other authoritative materials to launch a series of reports on “Provincial Sports History” , lead everyone to experience the development history of the Hunan Provincial Games, stand on the profound history together, and welcome the glorious future of Hunan sports.

Data map: The opening ceremony of the 11th Provincial Games.Photo courtesy/Hunan Sports Exhibition Hall

From September 12 to 19, 2010, the 11th Hunan Provincial Games was held in Xiangtan City. This is the second time that Xiangtan, the hometown of the great man, has hosted the Hunan Provincial Games.

Data map: On September 12, 2010, the Hongwang TV live broadcast vehicle participated in the live broadcast of the opening ceremony at the Xiangtan Sports Center.

At 20:00 on September 12th, the opening ceremony of the current Provincial Games was held in the refurbished Xiangtan Sports Center. The media such as Red Net and Hunan Satellite TV broadcast live through various channels. The famous singer Liang Jingru and other singers sang on the stage. , which pushed the atmosphere of the opening ceremony to a climax.

Data map: The renovated Xiangtan Sports Center for the 11th Provincial Games.Photo courtesy/Hunan Sports Exhibition Hall

More than 5,800 athletes and referees from 14 cities and prefectures participated in this Provincial Games, and a total of 650 gold medals were won. Changsha team topped the medal list with 129 gold medals, followed by the host Xiangtan team with 64 gold medals. The Hengyang team won 56 gold medals.

Data map: The 11th Provincial Games Women’s Basketball Competition.Photo courtesy/Hunan Sports Exhibition Hall

The current Provincial Games set up basketball, volleyball, football, tennis, badminton, table tennis, track and field, swimming, diving, synchronized swimming, gymnastics, trampoline, shooting, weightlifting, wrestling, judo, taekwondo, canoeing, rowing, Martial arts, orienteering and other major events.

Data map: Wushu Competition of the 11th Provincial Games.Photo courtesy/Hunan Sports Exhibition Hall

Compared with previous editions, this year’s Provincial Games has added two events, martial arts and orienteering, among which the orienteering competition was held in Shaoshan. In the competition, the Changsha team performed extremely well and won 5 orienteering gold medals.

Data map: Track and field competition of the 11th Provincial Games.Photo courtesy/Hunan Sports Exhibition Hall

In the 69kg weightlifting competition in the women’s first group, Xiang Yanmei, an 18-year-old Xiangxi athlete, won the gold medal with a total score of 275kg and broke the provincial record. Hunan Sports is another athlete who has grown from the stage of the Provincial Games to an Olympic champion.

Data map: Olympic champion Xiang Yanmei is also a weightlifter who has stepped onto the top of the world from the stage of the Provincial Games.Figure / Xinhuanet

This year’s Provincial Games has broken a number of records and created brilliant sports results. All 14 participating cities and states have gold medals in their accounts. Several provincial and provincial youth records have been broken in swimming and athletics.

Data map: Table tennis competition of the 11th Provincial Games.Photo courtesy/Hunan Sports Exhibition Hall

Yiyang badminton team won 10 golds, Xiangxi and Yongzhou weightlifting teams shared 15 golds, Hengyang diving team won 9 golds, Changsha rowing team won 17 golds, Zhuzhou gymnastics team won 7 golds, and Xiangtan track and field team won 15 golds. Jin… Each city and state in the current provincial games has its own characteristics and highlights, forming a group advantage in some projects.

Data map: Wrestling competition of the 11th Provincial Games.Photo courtesy/Hunan Sports Exhibition Hall

In addition, there have been no cases of doping violations in the current Provincial Games, and there has been no serious problem of competition style and discipline.