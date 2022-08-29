Editor’s note

Race to the new era and strive to get out of Dongting. From September 8 to September 18, 2022, Beijing time, the 14th Hunan Provincial Games will be held in Yueyang City.

As the four-yearly Hunan Sports Festival is approaching, Hongwang Sports integrates authoritative materials such as “Hunan Provincial breaking latest news Sports breaking latest news“, “Hunan Sports Historical Materials”, “Hunan Sports Yearbook”, “Hunan Yearbook” and other authoritative materials, and launches a series of reports on “Provincial Sports History” , lead everyone to experience the development history of the Hunan Provincial Games, stand on the profound history together, and welcome the glorious future of Hunan sports.

Data map: On August 18, 2018, the opening ceremony of the 13th Provincial Games was held in Hengyang Sports Center.Photography / Zhou Yumo

Under the slogan of “Heng Shaotong Yun, Sanxiang win-win”, the 13th Hunan Provincial Games was held from August 18 to September 14, 2018. This Provincial Games was jointly organized by Hengyang and Shaoyang. , among which Hengyang holds the youth group competition, and Shaoyang holds the adult group competition.

Data map: The delegation of the host Hengyang entered the venue.Photography / Chen Fang

At the opening ceremony, the audience enjoyed the large-scale cultural and sports performance “Forge ahead in New Hunan in a Brilliant New Era”. The entire opening ceremony performance fully demonstrated the profound cultural heritage of Hunan, demonstrated the great economic and social achievements of Hengyang, Shaoyang and even Hunan in the past 40 years of reform and opening up, and demonstrated the new responsibilities and actions of the people of Hunan, especially the people of Hengyang and Shaoyang, in the new era. , a new image.

Data map: Track and field competition of the 13th Provincial Games.Photography / Chen Fang

For the 13th Provincial Games, there are more than 8,500 athletes who have officially signed up for the competition, plus more than 26,000 sports delegation officials, coaches, referees, journalists, staff, and volunteers.

Data map: Taekwondo competition of the 13th Provincial Games.Photography / Zhou Yumo

The youth group includes basketball, volleyball, soccer, tennis, table tennis, badminton, track and field, swimming, diving, water polo, synchronized swimming, gymnastics, trampoline, shooting, weightlifting, international wrestling, judo, taekwondo, kayaking (still water, rapids) slalom), rowing, martial arts (routines, sanda), golf, boxing, rock climbing, and fencing 25 major events, of which golf, boxing, rock climbing, and fencing are new additions, and the last orienteering event was cancelled; The adult group has 14 major sports including basketball, football, tennis, table tennis, badminton, air volleyball, swimming, golf, martial arts (routines), mountaineering, cycling, fitness ball, dragon boat, and bridge, among which swimming, mountaineering, cycling, fitness Ball, dragon boat and bridge are newly added items, and the last high-foot racing event has been cancelled.

Data map: Golfer Chen Guxin (left) represented the Changsha team in the 13th Provincial Games and won the championship with the team.Photography / Gao Xu

On August 18, the golf event of this Provincial Games was the first to start. In the following nearly one month, the athletes of all delegations carried forward the Chinese sports spirit and the Olympic spirit, dared to fight hard, and dared to be the first. Produced 101 gold medals, 4 of them broke the provincial record, fully demonstrated the superb level of competition and good spiritual outlook, and achieved both sports performance and spiritual civilization.

Data map: Dragon Boat Competition of the 13th Provincial Games.Photography / Luo Xueyao

More than 8,500 athletes in this Provincial Gamesto compete,The competition was clean and the competition style and discipline were excellent, showing the best level of competition and the best mental outlook, setting 4 provincial records, reflecting the new situation of the vigorous development of Hunan’s sports industry.

Data map: Judo competition of the 13th Provincial Games.Photography / Zhou Yumo

The 13th Hunan Provincial Games focused on demonstrating the responsibility and self-confidence, responsibilities and actions of the people of Hunan in the new journey to realize the great dream, which further inspired the people of the whole province to build a rich, beautiful and happy new Hunan. It will further condense the majestic power of the sons and daughters of Sanxiang to jointly compose the Hunan chapter of the Chinese Dream.

Data map: Basketball game of the 13th Provincial Games.Photography / Luo Xueyao

In the end, Hengyang, Changsha, and Zhuzhou won the top three gold medals in the youth group of the 13th Provincial National Games; Changsha, Changde, and Huaihua won the top three gold medals in the adult group of the 13th Provincial National Games. At the closing ceremony on September 14, with the completion of the handover of the flag of the Provincial Games, the Provincial Games officially entered Yueyang time.