Sports

2022-08-09 13:05:04Source: Shaanxi Daily

On August 8, the 17th Provincial Games entered the second competition day, and a total of 65 gold medals were produced. On that day, young athletes competed fiercely in track and field, shooting, swimming, judo, martial arts routines and rowing.

In the main venue of the 17th National Games of the province – Yulin Sports Center Stadium, the youth group track and field competitions were in full swing. In the track venue, the finals of the 3000-meter obstacle course of the men’s first group of the youth group took the lead. In the end, the players of the Xi’an team won the championship and runner-up, and the players of the Yan’an team won the third place. Then, the men’s B 2000-meter obstacle course started a showdown, and Lan Qianjia from Weinan City has always been in the leading position. With half a lap left in the race, Tan Haodong of Hanzhong team suddenly accelerated and crossed the finish line first to secure the gold medal. Lan Qianjia was the runner-up.

In the field competition venue, Hao Junzhi from Yulin City won the championship. In the women’s group B high jump competition, 15-year-old Wang Wanfei from Xi’an Gaoxin No. 1 Middle School performed brilliantly and won the championship by crossing a height of 1.62 meters in the final. Zhang Chongling, a physical education teacher at Xi’an High-tech No. 1 Middle School, introduced that Wang Wanfei is not only an excellent athlete, but also excellent in both character and study. She achieved a high score of 668 in the high school entrance examination this year. The student used his spare time to practice the high jump project hard, and finally achieved excellent results in the current provincial games.

The provincial games on August 9 will produce 78 gold medals, of which the table tennis competition of the college students will determine 2 gold medals for the men’s team and the women’s team.

