Provincial Youth Baseball and Softball Championship Lin Dai “Go to War”



Throwing the ball hard, running the bases fast… In the splendid and enthusiastic July, 34 youth baseball and softball teams and 654 athletes from all over the province gathered at Xujiadai Baseball Stadium to compete in the 2022 Zhejiang Youth Baseball Softball Championship.

The baseball teenagers swing their bats hard on the field, ignite the summer, and sweat freely in the July breeze. The Lindai Town Xiaolongren baseball team is the host of this tournament and the favorite to win the tournament. It won the provincial championship the year before. “After we returned from winning the ‘Members Cup’ in early July, we immediately entered a state of ‘preparation’ and insisted on practicing every day,” said Zhang Hao, a member of the Lindai Xiaolongren baseball team. He has practiced baseball for more than three years and participated in more than ten games of various sizes. The 14-year-old Zhang Hao is competent in all positions in the infield, and is full of confidence in this game. Day training and night training are not slack at all, with strong strikes and accurate passing. Under the leadership of the coach, the competitive level of the players has been greatly improved. This time, the Lindai Town Xiaolongren baseball team sent three teams of U10, U12 and U15 to participate in the Provincial Youth Baseball Softball Championship.

In addition to the Lindai Town Xiaolongren Baseball Team, there are also Pinghu Chongwen Primary School Team and Elephant Baseball Softball Club in our city, a total of 3 teams participated. The championship covers the four levels of U10, U12, U15 and U18 in youth baseball and softball. 27th. In order to effectively improve the refereeing level of baseball and softball events and accelerate the training of the provincial baseball and softball referee team, Lindai Town also held the 2022 Zhejiang Provincial Baseball Referee Training Course. And the recorder has a deeper understanding of theoretical knowledge, officiating concepts, on-the-spot judgment and the implementation of the latest rules, so as to better serve baseball events and ensure the smooth and successful completion of refereeing tasks.

Little baseball brought the beautiful Xujiadai on fire, and also stimulated the strong kinetic energy of the sports economy. It is understood that the Zhejiang Youth Baseball and Softball Championship is the largest and most attended baseball event undertaken by Pinghu so far. Four years ago, the beautiful Yujiabang built the province’s first rural baseball field that met the competition standards, established a professional operation company, established a baseball and softball sports association, and held a series of high-quality competitions and foreign exchange activities; now, More and more sports teams come to Pinghu to compete, learn about football skills, and meet friends with the ball. In August, Xujiadai plans to host a national baseball event. While allowing young people to appreciate the charm of baseball, experience the fun of competition, and exercise a strong body, it will also allow more people to know Lindai and fall in love with Pinghu because of baseball. This familiar name is called out loud at sporting events.