PSA World Tour Finals: England’s Mohamed ElShorbagy into semi-finals

ElShorbagy is one of the most decorated squash players of all time, spending 50 months at the top of the world rankings between 2014-2021

England’s Mohamed ElShorbagy has reached the last four of the season-ending PSA World Tour Finals.

The two-time World Tour Finals champion beat New Zealand’s world number five Paul Coll 11-8 11-10 to take second place in group B.

Bristol-based ElShorbagy, 32, plays group A winner and top seed Diego Elias of Peru on Saturday for a place in the title decider at the Cairo event.

“I’m very happy to be in the semis,” said world number three ElShorbagy.

“It’s the last tournament of the season and I’m really happy to be back in the top four here with the other three guys,” he added.

However, England’s Georgina Kennedy, 26, was unable to emulate ElShorbagy to come through the group stage in the women’s event after losing 11-3 11-4 to Egypt’s world champion Nour El Sherbini.

ElShorbagy won his previous titles when representing Egypt, before he switched allegiance to England – where he has lived since the age of 15 – last year.

The PSA World Tour Finals feature the top eight male and female players over the 2022-23 season. The group stage uses a round robin, best-of-three games format, with the top two in each group qualifying for the knockout stages.

