Psg, after Messi also Mbappé will not renew the contract: chaos in the club. And tick the Real Madrid option

Sports

According to rumors in the French press, Kylian Mbappe will not accept the one-year contract extension al Paris Saint Germain, which would allow him to play with the Parisian club until 2025. Il centre-forward amazed the leaders of the Psg with his decision not to activate the renewal envisaged in the agreement signed last summer: presented through a formal communication, the resolution of the 24-year-old footballer comes after that of Lionel Messi who had already announced his departure for theInter Miamiteam of Major League Soccer.

A hypothesis for the French champion is now that of a courtship by the Real Madridcurrently looking for a forward after the loss of the veteran Karim Benzemalanded atAl-Ittihad in Saudi Arabia.

