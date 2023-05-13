PSG – Ajaccio 5:0, PSG footballers are aiming for the title after the win over Ajaccio

10
After the punishment for an illegal trip to Saudi Arabia, the star Messi returned to the line-up of the defending champions, but unlike Ruiz and Hakimí, he did not contribute a goal to the clear victory, the last goal was his own. Both teams finished the game in ten after red cards for Hakimi and Mangani in the final quarter of an hour for the already final score.
|French Football League – Round 35:
|Strasbourg – Nice 2:0 (1st and 59th from pen. Diallo)
|Paris St. Germain – Ajaccio 5:0 (47th and 54th Mbappé, 22nd Ruiz, 33rd Hakimí, 73rd own Youssouf)