Psg Ajaccio, Messi returns to the field: stadium whistles with every touch of the ball. Video

All easy for PSG, close to the title after a 5-0 win against Ajaccio condemned to relegation. An evening to forget instead for Messi, who returned to the field after the suspension of the club: Leo was booed at every touch of the ball from the Parco dei Principi. Break with the environment for the Argentine, close to saying goodbye at the end of the season: his father Jorge has denied the agreement already reached with an Arab club reported first by Chiringuito TV and then by the AFP agency

