Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly considering a possible signing of Roma striker Tammy Abraham.

As the Gazzetta dello Sport reported, scouts from both top clubs were in Rome last Saturday to take a close look at Abraham in the top game against Milan. The 25-year-old Englishman scored a goal at 1-1.

According to the report, United have already observed Abraham several times this season. The Red Devils are on the lookout for a replacement for Wout Weghorst, who will return to Burnley when his loan expires in the summer.

Meanwhile, PSG are probably looking for a successor to Hugo Ekitiké, who failed to impress in Paris and is only on loan from Stade Reims until the end of June. The French scouts have Abraham loud Journal already observed three times on site.

In recent months, the London native has also been linked with Aston Villa and Borussia Dortmund.

Negotiations about a possible transfer between Roma and one of the interested clubs are said to have not yet taken place. However, the Italians are aware that an offer for Abraham could soon be coming their way.

It is clear that if the attacker changed, a lot of money would flow. Finally, Chelsea, who sold Abraham to Roma in 2021 for €40m, have a €80m buyback clause this summer. Those responsible at the Giallorossi are well willing to see this sum as a basis for negotiations for a possible transfer of Abraham.

The eleven-time England international is under contract in Rome until 2026. So far this season, Abraham has scored nine goals and seven assists in 45 appearances.