Title: PSG Announces New Coach as Kylian Mbappé’s Future Remains in Doubt

Date: July 4, 2023

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) has scheduled a press conference for Wednesday, July 5, at their training center amidst ongoing uncertainty surrounding the future of star striker Kylian Mbappé. The club confirmed that Mbappé will not extend his contract beyond 2024, adding to the turmoil surrounding the team.

However, the upcoming press conference is expected to focus on a different matter altogether. According to reports from L’Equipe, PSG will bid farewell to Christophe Galtier, their current coach, and announce the appointment of Luis Enrique as their new manager.

The agreement between PSG and Enrique is said to be finalized, with an official statement imminent. Galtier’s departure and ensuing settlement are expected to be announced in the coming hours, paving the way for Enrique’s presentation ceremony in less than 24 hours.

Luis Enrique, previously without a team since Spain’s elimination in the World Cup in Qatar, has reportedly won over PSG’s President Nasser Al-Khelaifi with a compelling vision. The 53-year-old strategist emerged as the preferred choice over Julian Nagelsmann, impressing the decision-makers at Parc des Princes.

Enrique will inherit one of the most talented and well-rounded teams in European football, with winning the UEFA Champions League remaining a top priority for PSG.

Following Enrique’s appointment, PSG is also set to make several new signings. The club has secured the services of Milan Skriniar from Inter on a free transfer, as well as Marco Asensio, who arrives with no transfer fee. Additionally, Manuel Ugarte will join the club for a reported fee of around 60 million euros, while South Korean talent Kang-in Lee has been signed for 22 million euros. Furthermore, PSG has secured the services of young prospect Cher Ndour from Benfica without any transfer fee involved.

Meanwhile, the future of Kylian Mbappé remains unresolved. If the French forward remains steadfast in his decision not to renew his contract, PSG is not ruling out the possibility of selling him in the summer transfer window for a fee in the region of 200 million euros. Real Madrid has emerged as a potential destination for the highly sought-after striker.

The presentation ceremony for Luis Enrique as PSG’s new manager is scheduled to take place on Wednesday at 2:00 p.m., barring any unforeseen circumstances. The announcement of the coach’s arrival marks a new chapter for the Parisian club, as they strive to achieve success both domestically and on the European stage.

