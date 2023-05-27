Home » PSG are crowned French champions
PSG are crowned French champions

PSG are crowned French champions

Paris Saint-Germain have secured their eleventh championship title in France’s Ligue 1 and are the new record champions ahead of Saint-Etienne (ten). The team around world champion Lionel Messi, offensive star Kylian Mbappe and the injured Brazilian Neymar handed a 1: 1 (0: 0) at Racing Strasbourg on Saturday.

With a four-point lead over second-placed RC Lens, Christophe Galtier’s team can no longer be dislodged from first place with a game to go in the season. The first pursuer won with Kevin Danso at home against Ajaccio 3-0.

For PSG it was the second championship title in a row. In Strasbourg, the Argentinian Lionel Messi initially gave the favorites the lead (59th) after assisting Mbappe. Strasbourg managed to equalize through Kevin Gameiro (79th), the point win was enough for Paris
but to win the title prematurely.

