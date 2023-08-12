PSG bring forward Dembele on board from Barca

FC Barcelona will have to do without French international striker Ousmane Dembele in the future. The 26-year-old right winger will wear the jersey of French champions Paris Saint-Germain. The clubs announced the transfer on Saturday, with Dembele handed a five-year deal at the Seine. According to Barcelona, ​​the deal with PSG came about for a transfer fee of 50.4 million euros.

Dembele had extended his contract with the Spaniards until June 2024 last year, he has won three La Liga titles and two Spanish Cup titles with Barca in six years. “I’m very happy to join Paris Saint-Germain and I can’t wait to play for my new club,” the forward was quoted as saying on PSG’s website.

