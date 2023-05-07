Home » PSG celebrates a mandatory victory in the penultimate
Sports

PSG celebrates a mandatory victory in the penultimate

by admin
PSG celebrates a mandatory victory in the penultimate

France’s soccer champions and leaders Paris Saint-Germain go into the last four games of the season six points ahead of Lens. Without the suspended Argentinian world footballer Lionel Messi, PSG celebrated a 3-1 (1-0) win at penultimate Troyes on Sunday thanks to Kylian Mbappe (8th), Vitinha (59th) and Fabian Ruiz (86th). In the finish, Troyes’ Xavier Chavalerin (83rd) was only able to make it exciting for a short time.

On Saturday, Lens and ÖFB team kicker Kevin Danso beat Olympique Marseille to second place with a 2-1 win in a direct duel.

More see sport.ORF.at/fussball

See also  Chinese Super League-Gaudi's goal was blown away Zhejiang team 0-0 Wuhan Three Towns scored the first point of the season_Stan Qiu_球球_Edmilson

You may also like

Parameters to watch half marathon

in Miami, the ruthless Max Verstappen imposes himself...

Serie A2 Old Wild West 2022/23 – Results...

The Finns have five reinforcements from the NHL...

Giuntoli between Naples and Juve, the words on...

Ivan Basso is the new Lime Ambassador

Amazon Prime Video, do this upgrade and see...

Wolves may offer Neves + 30 million euros...

Really complex decisions, comments Jalonen on the nomination....

Tennis: Alcaraz fends off Struff’s attack in Madrid

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy