PSG celebrates a mandatory victory in the penultimate

France’s soccer champions and leaders Paris Saint-Germain go into the last four games of the season six points ahead of Lens. Without the suspended Argentinian world footballer Lionel Messi, PSG celebrated a 3-1 (1-0) win at penultimate Troyes on Sunday thanks to Kylian Mbappe (8th), Vitinha (59th) and Fabian Ruiz (86th). In the finish, Troyes’ Xavier Chavalerin (83rd) was only able to make it exciting for a short time.

On Saturday, Lens and ÖFB team kicker Kevin Danso beat Olympique Marseille to second place with a 2-1 win in a direct duel.

More see sport.ORF.at/fussball