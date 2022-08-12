Home Sports Psg close to Fabian Ruiz Spurs always on Zaniolo
Psg close to Fabian Ruiz Spurs always on Zaniolo

by admin

ROMA

Fabian Ruiz it is one step away from being sold to PSG. The transfer of the Spanish midfielder of Napoli to Paris overlaps with that of the goalkeeper Keylor Navas which, for its part, is ready to take the road that leads to the Campania capital. The Costa Rican, who has no more space in PSG, would be preferred to the Spaniard Kepa Arrizabalaga. For the latter the De Laurentiis emissaries have not yet managed to find an economic agreement with Chelsea. Napoli continues to chase Giacomo Raspadoribut not only: there is also in the viewfinder Frattesi, whose valuation ranges between 35 and 40 million. For the defense of Inter the hypothesis still stands Unripe. Juventus insists on Filip Kostic Eintracht Frankfurt, which has already said “yes” to the most successful club in Italy. Eintracht asks for 20 million, the Juventus club is stuck at 12, plus a bonus of 3. Arthur is destined to become a Valencia player and so Juventus could afford to return to the onslaught of Leandro Paredes of Paris Saint-Germain, whose card is valued at 20 million. The hypotheses remain standing for the Juventus attack Marko Arnautovic of Bologna and Luis Muriel of Atalanta. Tottenham does not give up the track Zaniolo, always unwilling to move abroad. The Dutch striker arrives on loan from Atalanta at Empoli San Lammers. Cremonese unleashed: after having made official Discomfort in defense, e Dessers in the attack, the company is ready to get their hands on Gonzalo Escalante of Lazio. Abroad the engagement of Dries Mertens was made official by Galatasaray together with that of tower. Isco Alarcon leaves from Seville. After nine years spent wearing the Real Madrid shirt, the playmaker arrives in Andalusia. The Andalusian Isco had been released since June 30th, but before that he was no longer part of the plans of Real Madrid and Carlo Ancelotti. Manchester United – defeated yesterday – have not yet completed their squad. The ‘Red Devils’, according to what the Mirror publishes, want to focus on the attacker Leroy Sane, 26, with Bayern Munich. Sané has already played in Manchester, but with the City shirt coached by Pep Guardiola, where he has won a lot. Sané would be the alternative to Antony, whose tag continues to be considered too expensive. The player is currently under Ajax. –

