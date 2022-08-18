The times when Coca Cola offered limited edition bottles for sale, with the faces of the many PSG stars in plain sight, seem distant. By now, the Emir of Qatar’s club has decided to ban its players from the famous drink, at least during meals at the training center. A radical choice and obviously in contrast with the fact that the American brand has been a PSG sponsor for 22 years, and until 2024.

An agreement renewed last winter with a day of celebrations at the Parco dei Principi, complete with a tour in the locker room of Messi and his companions, for groups of kids from partner clubs in the Paris region. A unique “bond”, the French club wrote at the time, but it did not stand up to the new food strategy. To ban the soft drink, like other sugary drinks, was the new Spanish nutritionist, hired by the sports consultant Luis Campos.

New coach Christophe Galtier has also imposed an obligation on the players to have breakfast together in the morning. While lunch is strongly recommended, even if now without Coca Cola. A slap in the face if only moral to the US giant that in 2019, through one of its managers, explained that it had consolidated the status of the first brand associated with football, among teenagers and young adults, also thanks to the partnership with PSG. However, a different message is coming from the Parisian club: those who play sports at the highest levels must also pay attention to what they drink. A bit like Ronaldo did a year ago during a European press conference, removing a couple of bottles of Coca-Cola from the camera’s view, inviting everyone to drink water. In any case, CR7 is not part of the PSG plans.