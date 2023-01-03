If good morning starts in the morning, 2023 definitely doesn’t start in the best way for Paris Saint-Germain. And the defeat against Lens divides the fans: the fault of those who were not on the pitch (Messi and Neymar) or of those who played?

If good morning starts in the morning, 2023 definitely doesn’t start in the best way for Paris Saint-Germain. In fact, the Parisians suffered their first defeat of the season in Ligue 1 on New Year’s Day, losing 3-1 against second-placed Lens, who are now approaching -4. A match that PSG arrived at… definitely ticked, if we consider the absences of two thirds of the dream trident. In fact, both Messi was missing from the Bollaert-Delelis stadium, still… intent on celebrating the World Cup won with Argentina, and Neymar, who was disqualified after the double yellow card received in the previous match, the one against Racing Strasbourg. Mbappè alone could do little and with the first defeat of this season the controversy obviously arrives.

Blame Messi and O Ney… — Against who? Obviously against everyone. There are those who take it out on the absent ones and those who underline that without them PSG doesn’t seem able to do anything. For the first … party, the comment that is making a splash on Twitter is that of a fan disappointed by Messi and Neymar. “First defeat of the season due to an Argentinian who has been celebrating for 20 days and a Brazilian who doesn’t know how to behave on the pitch”. And any reference to the fact that Pulce is still in Argentina and to the rather ridiculous expulsion caught by the green-and-gold does not seem accidental at all. And there are those who agree: “this is the truth, even if it will hurt some fans…”. See also Cristiano Ronaldo warns Portugal: Have not won anything yet and must respect opponents – yqqlm

…or of Mbappe? — But obviously, there are also those who think that whoever was on the pitch is to blame. Starting with Mbappè, accused of not being able to shine in the absence of important teammates, both in France and in PSG. “So when PSG wins it’s thanks to Mbappè, when PSG loses it’s Messi and Neymar’s fault?” someone asks. And the attacks on the transalpine are not lacking. “So you’re telling me that the best French player of this century is not capable of doing anything against a second-tier team if he doesn’t have a Brazilian next to him holding his hand,” other supporters point out. In short, the situation at the Parco dei Principi is not calm at all. And considering that Messi has yet to arrive with the Cup… stolen from Mbappè, spirits can only ignite further…

