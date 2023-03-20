Home Sports PSG conceded another defeat against Rennes
Sports

PSG conceded another defeat against Rennes

by admin
PSG conceded another defeat against Rennes

French soccer champions Paris Saint-Germain have also lost their second league game this season against Stade Rennes. The star ensemble around Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe lost 2-0 at home on Sunday.

IMAGO/Kick USA/Icon Sport

Toko Ekambi (45′) and Arnaud Kalimuendo (48′) scored for the guests, who won the first duel 1-0. Messi and Co. rarely managed to create clear chances. Marco Verratti gave the best after preparatory work by Mbappe in the 84th minute.

For leaders PSG, who lost to Bayern Munich in the Champions League round of 16, it was their fourth loss of the season in Ligue 1. However, they still have a seven-point lead over second-placed Olympique Marseille. Rennes improved to fifth.

More see sport.ORF.at/fussball

See also  Euroleague, relentless Milan: even Maccabi annihilated - Sport - Basketball

You may also like

Basketball players from Děčín won the Czech Cup...

Markelle Fultz posts career-high in Magic win over...

Alcaraz number one again after Indian Wells victory

Novara, for 7 months he had died at...

Women’s Volleyball Serie A: Scandic lost to the...

Scattered considerations after the Saudi Arabian GP —...

We are back, Kováč was relieved after the...

Replace the brake pads on your gravel bike

National Diving Championship: Quan Hongchan and Chen Yuxi...

Triple double for Nikola Jokic, Denver finds revenge...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy