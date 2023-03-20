French soccer champions Paris Saint-Germain have also lost their second league game this season against Stade Rennes. The star ensemble around Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe lost 2-0 at home on Sunday.

IMAGO/Kick USA/Icon Sport



Toko Ekambi (45′) and Arnaud Kalimuendo (48′) scored for the guests, who won the first duel 1-0. Messi and Co. rarely managed to create clear chances. Marco Verratti gave the best after preparatory work by Mbappe in the 84th minute.

For leaders PSG, who lost to Bayern Munich in the Champions League round of 16, it was their fourth loss of the season in Ligue 1. However, they still have a seven-point lead over second-placed Olympique Marseille. Rennes improved to fifth.

