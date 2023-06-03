PSG conceded defeat when Messi said goodbye

French champions Paris Saint-Germain suffered a defeat when they said goodbye to superstar Lionel Messi and veteran Sergio Ramos. In the last game of the season in Ligue 1, PSG lost 3-2 with ÖFB team player Muhammed Cham on Saturday evening in Clermont Foot, despite a 2-0 lead. Cham was substituted in the 69th minute when the score was 3-2 in the Prinzenpark.

For PSG, who had already fixed the eleventh championship title in the club’s history, Ramos (16th) and Kylian Mbappe scored penalties (21st). But Clermont Foot turned the game around and in the meantime also missed a penalty.

The Argentinian world champion Messi played through for Christophe Galtier’s team, for next season the 35-year-old is considering Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia, Inter Miami in the USA or a return to FC Barcelona.

Farewell to defender Ramos

Before the match, PSG had announced Ramos’ farewell. Spain’s defensive icon came to Paris from Real Madrid in 2021, but after his great successes with Spain’s record champions, he was unable to ensure that the ambitious club from the French capital won the Champions League for the first time.

In the statement, the 37-year-old spoke of an unforgettable adventure at PSG, where he won two league titles and the French Supercup. After Messi, Ramos is the next star to leave Paris. It is also still uncertain whether the Brazilian Neymar, who was injured for a long time, will continue to play for PSG in the coming season.

Vice-champion Lens ends the season with a win

ÖFB defender Kevin Danso, on the other hand, crowned an outstanding season with RC Lens with the seventh win in a row. Lens won 3-1 at Auxerre, their 11th win in their last 12 games. Defense chief Danso was substituted in the 65th minute. In the final table, the runner-up was just one point behind the Parisian star ensemble.

