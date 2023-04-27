PSG consider moving to Stade de France

Paris Saint-Germain is now considering a move to the Stade de France in the dispute over buying its Parc des Princes. PSG have made an offer to buy the stadium north of Paris, the Liberation newspaper reported on Thursday. The offer period ended at noon and it was already known that PSG had their eye on the stadium in Saint-Denis. There is talk of a purchase price of 600 million euros.

The stadium in the Paris suburb of Saint-Denis, built for the 1998 World Cup, belongs to the state. A sale or an extension of the operator contract with a consortium of companies, which expires in 2025, is being examined.

Difficult Conversations

PSG would rather buy the Prinzenparkstadion, where the club has played so far. However, talks with the city of Paris are difficult. According to an interview by Mayor Anne Hidalgo with the broadcaster RFI on Thursday, there does not seem to be any rapprochement in sight. The possibility was opened up of selling the stadium to the club.

“If the club offer €38m after a whole process in which we discussed and tried to assess what the price of the Prinzenpark might be, I think the word ‘ridiculous’ is the right one,” said Hidalgo.