PSG continues and plunges Olympique Lyonnais into crisis

Kylian Mbappé celebrates the first of PSG’s four goals on the lawn of Olympique Lyonnais, on September 3, at the Décines-Charpieu stadium (Rhône). LAURENT CIPRIANI / PA

Olympique Lyonnais (OL) is last in the Ligue 1 standings after four days. The report is terrible for the club seven times champion of France, at the time when the truce of the international matches occurs. Sunday September 3, Laurent Blanc’s OL received a correction (4-1) from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at the Décines-Charpieu stadium (Rhône). All in a burning extra-sporting context in Lyon.

The settling of accounts between the former president and owner, who has become a minority shareholder, Jean-Michel Aulas, and the new boss of the premises, the American John Textor, through press releases, frozen accounts or referral to the courts, does not did not bring the serenity necessary for the preparation of a match.

With a starting lineup similar to the one that beat Lens (3-1), Luis Enrique’s PSG printed a hellish pace from the start of the match, dictated by the principles of play of the new Spanish coach.

From the 4th minute of play, Kylian Mbappé opened the scoring from the penalty spot, after a foul by Corentin Tolisso on Manuel Ugarte. There followed an inexhaustible Parisian assault in the Rhone part of the field, allowing Achraf Hakimi (20th) and Marco Asensio (38th) to worsen the score in turn. Kylian Mbappé, in constant motion on the front of the Ile-de-France attack, offered himself a double (45th + 2) shortly before the break. 4-0 suffered at half-time: an unprecedented gap in an official match for Lyon since August 20, 1966 against Nantes.

“The worst has happened”

At fault on the action which led to the penalty at the start of the match, the Lyon midfielder Corentin Tolisso managed to transform his own (74th), obtained following a collision by Warren Zaire-Emery on Nicolas Tagliafico. The only real black spot of the evening for PSG, which came to conclude a match behind the 17-year-old Ile-de-France midfielder.

During a second period placed under the sign of effort management for Luis Enrique and his troops, the Spanish tactician took the opportunity to replace his young “Titi » by Italian rookie Cher Ndour, but mostly to launch Bradley Barcola. Freshly transferred to PSG, the Lyon winger played his first minutes in his new colors against his former club, which gave him a more than hostile welcome.

Corrected by the Parisians, the Lyonnais had the merit of raising their heads after the break. They got several chances, but Gianluigi Donnarumma repelled the various attempts of Rayan Cherki (31st), Corentin Tolisso (34th), Ernest Nuamah (47th) and Jeffinho (88th). After this 4-1 slap received at home, Olympique Lyonnais is simply in last place in the Ligue 1 standings (one point in four games).

Will the rout against PSG spell the end of the Lyon experience of Laurent Blanc, who arrived at the club in early October 2022 to replace the Dutchman Peter Bosz? “The question of my replacement did not arise, replied the coach of “Gones” at the microphone of Prime Video. Everything failed us tonight: commitment, determination. The worst has happened…”

