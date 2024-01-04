PSG crowned for the twelfth time thanks to its success over Toulouse

Parisian Kylian Mbappé against Toulouse, at the Parc des Princes, January 3, 2024. FRANCK FIFE / AFP

The new year is off to a good start for Paris Saint-Germain. It only took three days in 2024 to claim a first title with the Champions Trophy, Wednesday January 3, by beating Toulouse (2-0), at the Parc des Princes. This is the twelfth coronation for the Parisians in this event which each season pits the outgoing winner of Ligue 1 against that of the Coupe de France. It is also Luis Enrique’s first trophy with the capital club which he joined last summer.

Initially scheduled for August in Thailand, the match was rescheduled at the Parc des Princes after the failure of the local promoter. This choice of the PSG stadium, as well as the date chosen (during the week) and the price of tickets, considered prohibitive for such a match, angered the supporter organizations of the two teams who boycotted the meeting.

Read also: Champions Trophy: PSG-Toulouse, at the Parc des Princes five months late, will be shunned by the ultras

The Parisians did nothing to maintain the suspense of the meeting and, consequently, its interest. Kang-in Lee opened the scoring after just three minutes of play on a perfect serve from Ousmane Dembélé, well found upstream by Vitinha (1-0, 3rd).

Kylian Mbappé, after an impressive solo action of mastery and vivacity, doubled the lead just before half-time (2-0, 44th). With this achievement, the French international – who is now free to join the club of his choice at the end of his contract in six months – became the club’s top scorer at the Parc des Princes (111), ahead of Edinson Cavani (110).

“I haven’t made my choice yet. But we have an agreement with the president which means that all parties are protected”declared the Parisian striker after the meeting, about his future. “I will announce it when my decision is made”he assured.

Read also: Article reserved for our subscribers The new legal and Olympic freedom of Kylian Mbappé

Les premiers pas de Lucas Beraldo

Stifled in the first period, the TFC still proved dangerous by Thijs Dallinga, whose shot was pushed back onto the post by Gianluigi Donnarumma (37th) when it was not too crossed (49th) or not powerful enough (90th). +2), by Cristian Casseres Jr (48th) or Vincent Sierro (65th). But he was almost punished for his lack of realism by Achraf Hakimi’s powerful free kick on the post (56th).

The only downside of the evening: PSG lost their central defender Milan Skriniar. The Slovakian left with an injury after a blow with an opponent. Which made it possible, on the other hand, to observe the first steps of new Brazilian recruit Lucas Beraldo. An important addition in a defensive sector still lacking Presnel Kimpembe (Achilles tendon) and Nuno Mendes (hamstring) before seeing Achraf Hakimi leave for the African Cup of Nations (CAN, from January 13 to February 11 in Ivory Coast).

Read also: Champions Trophy: relive PSG’s victory against Toulouse

The absence of Milan Skriniar should not be detrimental to dismissing Revel (Regional 1) on Sunday in the 32nd finals of the Coupe de France. It would be even more so if it were to extend until February 14 with the prospect of the round of 16 first leg of the Champions League against Real Sociedad. A competition that PSG covets with much more interest than this 47th edition of the Champions Trophy.

The world