Paris-Saint-Germain (PSG) never ceases to occupy the legal news. Several months after the indictment, in September 2022, of former club player Aminata Diallo, the main suspect in the case of the aggression, in November 2021, of her teammate Kheira Hamraoui, and the questioning of the he attacker Sandy Baltimore, targeted by an investigation for “violence” by the Nanterre prosecutor’s office (Hauts-de-Seine) and summoned, Monday, March 6, before the police court of the same city, this time it is the men’s section of the PSG which is shaken by an extra-sporting scandal.

The defender and Moroccan international, Achraf Hakimi, was indicted for rape and placed under judicial supervision, as confirmed to AFP and then to the Monde, the parquet floor of Nanterre, Friday March 3. The 24-year-old footballer, friend of star Kylian Mbappé, was targeted, as revealed The Parisiansince February 27 by a preliminary investigation because of the charges brought against him by a young woman of 24 years.

The latter, who did not file a complaint, went to the police station in Nogent-sur-Marne (Val-de-Marne) to report the facts of the rapes she allegedly suffered from Mr. Hakimi on February 25, at the player’s home, in Boulogne-Billancourt (Hauts-de-Seine). This young woman would have forged links with the Parisian defender in January on the social network Instagram.

The player denies

She allegedly went to Mr. Hakimi’s house and told the police that the Moroccan international allegedly touched before raping her. The young woman would have repelled the player before contacting a friend, who came to pick her up.

The announcement of Mr. Hakimi’s indictment came while the player was training at Camp des Loges, in Saint-Germain-en-Laye (Yvelines). Heard on Thursday March 2 by the Hauts-de-Seine territorial security investigators, the full-back is prohibited from coming into contact with the alleged victim but may leave the national territory. The Parisian coach, Christophe Galtier, who refused to mention this « question extra-sportive », Friday at a press conference, could therefore retain the player during the trip to Bavaria on March 8 for the knockout round of the Champions League against Bayern Munich.

In the wake of the club press release, “in support of the player”Mr. Hakimi’s lawyer, Mr.e Fanny Colin, reminded the Monde than his client “firmly denied the charges against him”the day before, during his hearing by the investigators, “carried out at his express request”.

