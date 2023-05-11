PSG fans prevented from traveling to Troyes for game

View of the Troyes stadium – a group of fans from Paris Saint-Germain were not allowed to play. (AP / Lewis Joly)

Paris Saint-Germain canceled around 450 tickets from the group “Collectif Ultras Paris” (CUP) for the game on Sunday evening at ES Troyes on Sunday morning, the fan group announced. PSG did not publicly justify the move. However, the group has not had a good relationship with the club management for some time.

Rejected at the stadium or prevented from arriving

On Sunday evening, 450 fans of the CUP group tried to travel to the stadium in Troyes without tickets. According to her account, 200 of them were turned away at the stadium, 250 others were stopped in their buses at a toll station and sent back to Paris after discussions with club representatives, the sub-prefect and the police. “Neither the prefecture nor the club offered any other solution than the return trip to Paris,” it said. CUP called the measure disproportionate and illegal.

The club has not yet commented on the current process, and the authorities have not yet commented.

Pierre Barthélemy, a lawyer who often advises fans in conflicts with the authorities, clearly criticized the approach. “It’s absolutely serious,” he wrote. “The state robs citizens of their basic freedoms because a business enterprise does not accept that the failures of its leaders are publicly criticized.” The sub-prefect acted “in the service of private interests of a foreign sovereign wealth fund” and gave no legal basis for the measure.

“How far will they go to protect the interests of a state-owned club?”

On Wednesday evening (May 3rd, 2023) numerous PSG fans protested against the management of the club. The protests called for the president’s resignation. The President, this is Nasser Al-Khelaifi from Qatar. He heads the Qatar Sports Investments (QSI) sports arm within the Qatar sovereign wealth fund, which owns club PSG.

Al-Khelaifi has risen to become a powerful figure in the structures of UEFA and European club football, but he has come under criticism from PSG’s active fan base. And from the fans’ point of view, that is exactly what should have been the reason for preventing the trip to Troyes.

“They canceled the tickets without any legal basis and prevented the arrival. The police acted illegally to fulfill the club’s wishes,” said Ronan Evain from the European fan association Football Supporters Europe (FSE) in an interview with Deutschlandfunk. “This raises the question of how far the authorities will go to protect the interests of a state-owned club.” PSG take on AC Ajaccio at the Parc des Princes on Saturday night. The CUP group announced on Wednesday after the game that they would stop all activities for the time being. They will “not compromise on our freedoms” and expect answers from the club.

Protests against the club management and some stars

During the protests on Wednesday evening (May 3rd, 2023), around 100 fans also moved in front of Neymar’s house. There were no arrests or other police measures. PSG nevertheless spoke of “intolerable and insulting actions by a small group”. According to the AFP news agency, the club “reinforced the security measures”.

Evain objects: “There were no fans of the group whose tickets were cancelled. And the club knows it.”

Critical PSG poster presented by Troyes fans

On a poster at the protests, fans insinuated that the President “prefers green bills to fans”. The fans from the CUP group weren’t in the stadium in Troyes, but their poster was. ES Troyes fans held it up in solidarity.