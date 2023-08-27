PSG fixes first win of the season against Danso’s Lens

Paris St. Germain was able to celebrate their first win of the season at the third attempt. The defending champions prevailed 3-1 against RC Lens in Saturday night’s smash. Kylian Mbappe was outstanding with two goals (52nd, 91st). The first goal went to Marco Asensio (45th). Lens defense chief Kevin Danso was also unable to prevent the clear defeat. The guests extended their false start and only stopped at one point.

Morgan Guilavogui scored the consolation goal just before the final whistle. For Mbappe, it was goals 150 and 151 in Ligue 1.

