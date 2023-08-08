Home » Psg formalizes the arrival of Gonçalo Ramos from Benfica – Calcio
Paris SG have announced the signing of 22-year-old striker Gonçalo Ramos from Benfica, who scored 27 goals and 12 assists in the Portuguese league last season, for an undisclosed amount. The player arrives in Paris on a one-year loan with the right to buy. Ramos is the eighth new arrival at PSG this summer transfer window, following defenders Milan Skriniar and Lucas Hernandez, midfielders Manuel Ugarte and Cher Ndour, forwards Marco Asensio and Lee Kang-in and goalkeeper Arnau Tenas.


A great promise of Lusitanian football, Gonçalo Ramos has 7 appearances and 4 goals for the senior national team. He scored three of these goals against Switzerland in Portugal’s 6-1 World Cup round of 16 match in Qatar. That day, then coach Fernando Santos lined him up in place of Cristiano Ronaldo, who didn’t take the bench well at all. But the result proved the coach right.

