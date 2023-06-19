PSG goalie Rico wakes up from a coma after a riding accident

Sergio Rico, who was seriously injured in a riding accident at the end of May, has woken up from his coma. The wife of the 29-year-old goalkeeper from Paris Saint-Germain confirmed this to the Spanish broadcaster Telecinco on Monday: “Yes, little by little he is making progress.” Alba Rico emphasized that he was a champion in front of the Virgen del Rocio hospital in Seville.

Rico had a serious riding accident on May 28th. According to the family, he fell because the horse bolted. Rico was kicked in the head by the animal in the accident on the ground and was seriously injured, it was said at the time.

After he had been conscious for a few days, doctors had to re-sedate the former Spain team goalkeeper, who has also scored for Sevilla FC, Fulham FC and RCD Mallorca. “The truth is we’re seeing a little more light,” his wife said.

