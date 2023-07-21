PSG goes on tour of Asia without superstar Mbappe

In the transfer poker surrounding Kylian Mbappe, there are many indications that the superstar will soon be leaving Paris. The 24-year-old Mbappe is surprisingly absent from the squad announced by PSG on Friday evening for the advertising tour to Japan and South Korea. Ethan Mbappe is among the 29 players nominated by neo-trainer Luis Enrique for the trip. The 16-year-old youngster is the brother of the 2018 World Champion.

Reuters/Gonzalo Fuentes

Kylian Mbappe, allegedly courted by Real Madrid, has a contract in Paris that runs until the summer of 2024 and refuses to extend it. If PSG don’t want to let the top striker go on a free transfer, the club would have to sell him in this summer or the upcoming winter transfer window.

However, Mbappe is said to have signaled that he wanted to fulfill his contract in Paris. Allegedly, he should then be rewarded with a contractually agreed loyalty bonus.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

