Home » PSG goes on tour of Asia without superstar Mbappe
Sports

PSG goes on tour of Asia without superstar Mbappe

by admin
PSG goes on tour of Asia without superstar Mbappe

In the transfer poker surrounding Kylian Mbappe, there are many indications that the superstar will soon be leaving Paris. The 24-year-old Mbappe is surprisingly absent from the squad announced by PSG on Friday evening for the advertising tour to Japan and South Korea. Ethan Mbappe is among the 29 players nominated by neo-trainer Luis Enrique for the trip. The 16-year-old youngster is the brother of the 2018 World Champion.

Reuters/Gonzalo Fuentes

Kylian Mbappe, allegedly courted by Real Madrid, has a contract in Paris that runs until the summer of 2024 and refuses to extend it. If PSG don’t want to let the top striker go on a free transfer, the club would have to sell him in this summer or the upcoming winter transfer window.

However, Mbappe is said to have signaled that he wanted to fulfill his contract in Paris. Allegedly, he should then be rewarded with a contractually agreed loyalty bonus.

See also  Giro della Provincia here are the 7 winners of the Rosella Bazzarello super category

You may also like

Luca Koleosho: Burnley in advanced talks to sign...

Amerian Harman took the lead in The Open...

Is Kylian Mbappé’s Departure from PSG Imminent?

Magic, confermato Admiral Schofield con un Two-Way Contract

American Harman took the lead in The Open...

Two top strikers before jumping into top leagues

coach murdered during match- Corriere TV

The Philippines’ World Cup Debut: A Notable Defensive...

The best electrolyte drinks to effectively hydrate –

Slavia needs to replace Jurásk. The dream reinforcement...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy