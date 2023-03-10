IIn the round of 16 showdown with Paris Saint-Germain, FC Bayern deservedly made it into the quarter-finals of the Champions League with a 2-0 (0-0) win. The international newspapers write:

France:

“Le Figaro”: “Another European fiasco for Paris.”

“The Team”: “At the foot of a summit at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday, PSG stayed at the bottom of the pass, their legs severed by a Bayern Munich who, while not exactly flashy, were playing mature enough to crush them.(…) Paris were waiting for it that the flames of Mbappé and Messi would turn the tide, but both geniuses stayed in their box.”

“The Parisian”: “This team doesn’t scare anyone. But despite the renewed gossip – the revolution will have to wait. The end of the Champions League against Bayern Munich brings PSG back into a situation that it has often experienced. The future of the club and the club’s leadership depends more than ever on the decisions of Kylian Mbappe.”

“Release”: “Goodbye Champions League. Destroyed by Bayern, Paris is still at flop level. PSG had his magic amulet, the man who moves mountains. But from the start of the second half, Paris were less physically present, technically much less precise than the perennial German champions, unable to score a goal in two games. PSG gives the impression of leaving the European stage without really believing in it, without moving, without living. And Kylian Mbappe couldn’t do anything about it either.”

“RMC Sport” for game statistics: “According to UEFA statistics, Bayern ran 122 kilometers in the Allianz Arena, compared to exactly 113.1 kilometers for the Parisians. A miserable difference that possession (52% for Paris) cannot justify.”

“The world“: “Bayern punishes PSG and takes the air out of Paris. It will end the season without any appeal – it is questionable whether the Qataris and Kylian Mbappe will put up with it again.”

Great Britain:

„The Sun“: “Au revoir, Paris Saint-Germain – once again the Qatari oil dollars have failed to find glory in the Champions League.”

„The Guardian“: “In a way, that’s just the mantra of modern PSG. Already bought? Ever failed? Doesn’t matter. buy again fail again. fail better. Fail with the two best forwards in the world available. Failing by losing the ball in their own penalty area and allowing Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting to lift the ball into an empty net. Failing by not scoring a single goal in 180 minutes of football.”

„Mirror“: “Goals from Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Serge Gnabry sealed another miserable Champions League end for PSG.”

Italy

“Gazzetta dello Sport”: “FC Bayern sinks PSG mercilessly. A complete disaster for Paris, which shows that the spring revolution with the change of coach and Mbappe’s contract extension has not produced any results.

Sports Courier: “The defeat of the French is a real humiliation in view of the clear superiority of Bayern. The many stars are not enough to make PSG a real team. PSG is pale and lackluster than ever.”

“Corriere della Sera”: “The Champions League remains enchanted for PSG. Mbappe crashes against Bayern’s wall, Messi has been destroyed by Nagelsmann’s giants.”

“The newspaper”: “Paris St. Germain dreams of paradise and wakes up in hell.”

Spain:

“Brand”: “Bayern (again) puts an end to PSG’s dream in the Champions League.”

„AS“: “Paris drama in Munich. PSG, the club of Messi, Neymar and Mbappé, the sixth club to have spent the most money on transfers since 2011, has once again been eliminated from the continent’s biggest competition.” “The country”: “Choupo-Moting brings promotion to Bayern and destroys PSG.”

Netherlands

„Football International“: “An impressive de Ligt reigns supreme over Messi and Mbappe. The defender was outstanding.”

Switzerland

„Blick“: “That could have ended in Champions League drama for the national goalie! Yann Sommer’s mega buck could have turned everything upside down. Now he can celebrate at the end – thanks to teammate Matthijs de Ligt.”