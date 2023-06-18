PSG: Is this Bundesliga coach going to Paris instead of Nagelsmann? | football

Who will train Mbappé & Co. in the future?

Julian Nagelsmann will NOT be the new coach of Paris Saint-Germain, according to “L’Équipe” the negotiations with the ex-Bayern coach have failed.

But then who does it?

As the French daily sports newspaper reports, three coaches are currently in the running for the PSG post – including one from the Bundesliga!

The French wish list therefore includes former Spanish national coach Luis Enrique (53/without a club), ex-PSG professional Thiago Motta (40/FC Bologna) and Xabi Alonso (41), who is under contract with Bayer Leverkusen.

Bayer coach Alonso to PSG?

PSG sports director Luis Campos (58) is said to have exchanged views with Alonso several times, but the path should be “further”. Because Leverkusen does not want to let its coach go.

Alonso is tied to the Werkself until the end of June 2024. Most recently, the Spaniard himself said that he would be on the bench in Leverkusen next season.

Previously, there was always speculation about an Alonso move to Real Madrid or Tottenham Hotspur. For real boss Florentino Pérez (76) he is the preferred candidate for an Ancelotti successor.

Luis Enrique is also held in high esteem by the PSG bosses. He had last trained in Spain, where it was over after the World Cup. The ex-professional has also worked as a coach at FC Barcelona, ​​Celta Vigo and AS Roma.

And Motta? The 40-year-old played for PSG for a long time, ended his career there and is now a coach at FC Bologna. PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaïfi appreciates him very much, but according to the report, there was no contact until recently.

By the way, PSG has still not officially separated from the previous coach Christophe Galtier (56). The end of the French is considered a done deal.

So the coaching topic at PSG remains hot…