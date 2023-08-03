Psg, Luis Enrique would be thinking about resignation: what happens – breaking latest news

by Guendalina Galdi

On the one hand there is the Mbapp case and the risk of seeing him spend next season in the stands, on the other further managerial uncertainties (the future of Luis Campos): can the Asturian say goodbye before the start of Ligue1?

Not a serene summer in the shadow of the Eiffel Tower, sportingly speaking. The PSG no longer lives in the comfortable tranquility of recent years and the Mbapp case seems to take on increasingly complex contours. Now in fact it would be Luis Enrique to evaluate the resignation as coach of the team that risks finding itself without its spearhead. But not because it was sold (perhaps), but because it was parked in the grandstand.

This is Marca’s reconstruction which outlines a scenario that is not at all pleasing to the Asturian coach who has already had to give up his best striker for the tour in Japan. All because the property could not yield and could not get out of this tug of war so resized due to the will of a player. Even if his name is Kylian Mbapp.

clear that Luis Enrique does not like this management of the Mbapp affair at all; his status as separated at home is not good for him, for the team, for the image of the club and not even for the role of the coach himself who sees all his tactical plans blown, light years away (at least in intentions) from the transfer market skirmishes between property and player. Furthermore, uncertainties about the future of management would also begin to hover over the PSG, specifically that of Luis Campos, Al-Khelaifi market man and a figure very close – humanly and professionally – to Mbapp given that they have known each other since Monaco. On the columns of Le Parisien Luis Enrique read of a possible farewell of the Portuguese at the end of this summer market session and he would not have collected this anticipation very well either. Together with the possibility that his historic deputy Rafel Pol will leave office due to a personal problem, the picture for the Asturian is not the most rosy.

And returning to the risk of no longer having Mbapp available: how could Luis Enrique apply his beliefs and his football without such a striker? Questions that lead to doubts, doubts that become reflections. And that rhyme with resignation is making its way more and more in a scenario that would have some sensational; because if a coach left the team he joined for less than a month (it was made official on July 5), and did so before the championship starts, he would send an alarming message. Proof that the atmosphere in Paris is far from calm, given that the 11-time French champion club risks finding itself close to the start of Ligue1 without the top striker and without the coach.

