Doubles for the Argentine and the French in an evening of total relaxation for Galtier’s team. At stake remains only the first place in the group between Parisians and Portuguese

All easy for the PSG as expected. The French liquidate the Maccabi practice in just over half an hour and do so thanks to the blazes of the super trident which Galtier does not give up just to guarantee an early pass for the second round. The Israelis put a lot of effort into it, but they melt like snow in the sun in front of the plays of Messi, Mbappé and Neymar. The three signed four goals in the first 45 ‘, then spread in the second half closing the “set” with Soler. Seck’s brace was useless for the guests, who surrendered 7-2. Now PSG will play for first place in group H on the last day in Turin, against an already eliminated Juve. For the occasion, Galtier will have to renounce Neymar, who will be disqualified after being booked this evening for protests.

Powerful — Galtier does not want to take any chances and deploys all his stars. Behind the trident of wonders Messi-Mbappé-Neymar is the trio made up of Sanches, Fabian Ruiz and Vitinha. Bakhar responds with a specular form, the traditional 4-3-3, showing that he wants to try to play it openly. The intentions are good, enough to take the first corner kick and the first shot of the evening after 7 ‘thanks to a very high pressure. But the French made things clear from the first response, just two minutes later, with a good move that led to a shot by Fabian Ruiz (left by a whisker). It is the foretaste of the hurricane that is about to strike a willing but too “optimistic” Maccabi, because behind it leaves chasms in which the three Galtier’s aliens get married. Neymar’s sensational mistake at 18 ‘is the latest gift to the Israelis, who capitulate at 19’ thanks to a masterful left winger by Messi on the far post. See also Soverato, hospital cardiologist arrested: "He raped 63 women, even a minor"

domestic rout — A billiard shot, that of the Argentine, who replicates Mbappé in the 32 ‘, but with a right and at the end of an overwhelming lunge at speed on the left and a quick one-two with Neymar. The Brazilian joins the party just three minutes later: Mbappé’s cut that opens up space for O Ney to enter, Messi’s assist and the ball hitting the post before slipping behind a helpless Cohen. Over? Not at all, also because in the meantime the Israelis find the reward for their efforts thanks to a flash of Seck (quick to surprise the defense and Donnarumma on a placed from the trocar). But PSG immediately resumes grinding chances and goals. The last of the first half is with Messi, who sends two rivals to butterflies before signing the poker with a surgical left from distance. Galtier’s team drastically lowers the pace in the second half to freeze the game, with the result of collecting the second goal of the Israelis again with Seck after a furious beat and beat in front of Donnarumma. It is the shock that the hosts need to regain concentration and resume pushing until they find the fifth goal with Mbappé (splendid right-footed shot at 65 ‘) and even the sixth on an own goal from Goldberg caused by Neymar (67’) . There is also time to register a crossbar that in the 77th minute denies Messi a personal hat-trick and the final seal of the new entry Soler on an assist from the Argentine, to the delight of a sated and festive Park of Princes. See also PSG, the latest from the infirmary: therapies for Neymar, gym for Ramos. 5 defections with Lille

October 25, 2022 (change October 25, 2022 | 23:00)

