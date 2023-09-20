PSG makes a successful start against Dortmund

Parisians Kylian Mbappé, Achraf Hakimi and Vitinha celebrate PSG’s second goal against Borussia Dortmund, September 19, 2023, at the Parc des Princes. MICHEL EULER / AP

Everything happens very quickly in a passionate relationship. The one that binds Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and its faithful is one. Four months ago, the Collectif ultras Paris (CUP), which brings together six groups of supporters (more than two thousand people) and plays a driving role in the animation of the Parc des Princes, announced, with four matches remaining of the championship, no longer wanting to encourage his team at the stadium.

A few days earlier, several hundred red and blue supporters demonstrated their ” Fed up “ in front of the club’s headquarters, notably singing insulting chants towards the players, the coach and the management of PSG. In this context of distrust, and at the end of a second part of the season where the cohesion of the team had disappeared, the celebrations of the eleventh French champion title took on an artificial flavor.

Tuesday September 19, PSG only won its first Champions League match in 2023-2024, but the team and supporters experienced a sincere moment of communion that we had not seen for a long time at the Parc des Princes . Arm in arm, the Parisian players took up the chants of the Auteuil corner together after their victory (2-0) against Borussia Dortmund.

Read also: PSG-Dortmund: Paris in search of certainty in the Champions League

Kylian Mbappé was obviously present among his teammates at the foot of the stand. First scorer of the evening, he signed – from the penalty spot – his eighth goal in five matches. No one imagines him returning to the closet where his management had left him until the middle of August because he did not want to extend his contract. Everything is definitely going very quickly in Paris.

In the first five matches of the season in the French championship, the capital club collected only eight points (two wins, two draws and one defeat), PSG’s lowest total at this stage of the season under the Qatari era (since 2011).

Five summer recruits in the starting XI

Paradoxically, the encouraging collective performances seen against RC Lens and on the pitch at Olympique Lyonnais gave credit to the new coach, the Spaniard Luis Enrique. Friday, his team lost at home (2-3) against OGC Nice, but there were some absentees.

When it came time to welcome Borussia Dortmund, Christophe Galtier’s successor could count on all his strong men. Five summer recruits were lined up in the starting lineup: the Slovak Milan Skriniar and the French Lucas Hernandez in defense, the Uruguayan Manuel Ugarte in the middle, the French Ousmane Dembélé and Randal Kolo Muani in attack.

You have 57.35% of this article left to read. The rest is reserved for subscribers.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

