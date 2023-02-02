Home Sports Psg, Mbappé injury: three weeks off, miss the Champions League
Sports

Psg, Mbappé injury: three weeks off, miss the Champions League

by admin
Psg, Mbappé injury: three weeks off, miss the Champions League

The champion suffered an injury to his left hamstring: stop in the Champions League, he risks not being there even in the double challenge against Marseille. Exams are also in sight for Sergio Ramos

Yesterday’s match in Montpellier was definitely a cursed game for Kylian Mbappé. A match that lasted just 20′, enough to miss two penalties and above all go out due to injury. At the final whistle it seemed to be nothing serious, at least for coach Christophe Galtier. But today, the first medical tests have ruled an unavailability of at least three weeks. Mbappé will therefore miss the round of 16 first leg of the Champions League against Bayern Munich, and probably the double challenge, cup and championship, with Marseille.

WOUND

Last night, Galtier had summoned a blow to his left knee. Mbappé however he touched his thigh and returning to the locker room, framed by the cameras, he explained to the doctors that he had felt the pain on one shot, and that he was hurting him a lot. Then he had left the stadium with a limp, because of the bandage. Today the sentence: “Muscle lesion of the left hamstring. The duration of unavailability is estimated at three weeks. And Sergio Ramos too, who came out after a blow to the back of the neck and a discomfort in his adductors, will have to undergo new tests during the day. A hard blow for PSG which in February faces not only Bayern, but also Marseille, twice, Monaco and Lille.

February 2 – 4.34pm

See also  Messi leads the scorer list at the end of the 2021 America's Cup group stage jqknews

© breaking latest news

You may also like

Juve: “No capital increases until 2025”, the minutes...

Inter, contract renewal for Darmian until 2024

Inter-Milan, Inzaghi’s derbies: statistics and background of the...

Vigna: “Ferrari must fight again for the F1...

Volvo, it’s electric acceleration: six battery-powered models by...

how many costumes and characters are there in...

Registrations: the best-selling cars in Italy in January...

Cold Case Cesena, Chiara Bolognesi and Cristina Golinucci...

Jacobs like Bolt: the new technical sponsor is...

“There will be an attack on Cospito in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy