Yesterday’s match in Montpellier was definitely a cursed game for Kylian Mbappé. A match that lasted just 20′, enough to miss two penalties and above all go out due to injury. At the final whistle it seemed to be nothing serious, at least for coach Christophe Galtier. But today, the first medical tests have ruled an unavailability of at least three weeks. Mbappé will therefore miss the round of 16 first leg of the Champions League against Bayern Munich, and probably the double challenge, cup and championship, with Marseille.

Last night, Galtier had summoned a blow to his left knee. Mbappé however he touched his thigh and returning to the locker room, framed by the cameras, he explained to the doctors that he had felt the pain on one shot, and that he was hurting him a lot. Then he had left the stadium with a limp, because of the bandage. Today the sentence: “Muscle lesion of the left hamstring. The duration of unavailability is estimated at three weeks. And Sergio Ramos too, who came out after a blow to the back of the neck and a discomfort in his adductors, will have to undergo new tests during the day. A hard blow for PSG which in February faces not only Bayern, but also Marseille, twice, Monaco and Lille.