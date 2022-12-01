There is no certainty about tomorrow, especially at PSG. Even in the current World Cup, PSG fans cannot rest easy. In fact, Mbappé and Messi shine in Qatar but offer no guarantees for the future. Even the director of the emir’s club, Luis Campos, admits it, as he does not put his hand on the fire on the Frenchman’s prospects. While with the Argentine, whose contract expires in June, there is some more hope, according to president Nasser Al Khelaifi.

The former Blaugrana actually has an option for a year, but would have postponed any decision to focus on the World Cup. In the last few days, rumors of a negotiation with David Beckham’s Inter Miami, present in Doha, had resurfaced from England, denied however by the player’s entourage. Today, al Khelaifi takes a position, speaking to the English Times: “We’re actually talking to him, we’ll see what happens.”

WHO KYLIAN

—

In short, the flame of the hope of reaching an agreement, on the basis of a new biennial with an extra year, remains lit. While for Mbappé the situation is much more precarious. The Frenchman had leaked rumors about a possible divorce in January, before denying them, however bringing out some annoyance at the revelations about the club’s communication strategies that would have unleashed Twitter accounts of fake fans against him when already in 2019 he was courted by the Real Madrid. He gave up on Real Mbappé in the spring, with a two-year renewal, plus a one-year option, which he has the possibility of exercising in the summer. The trend, however, is that we do not go beyond 2024, thus forcing the PSG to weigh a sale as early as July. This is why Campos doesn’t get overwhelmed, as explained by Spain, where he also leads Celta’s sporting strategies: “It’s up to Kylian to decide, not me, he could continue in any league, but for now I see him well in France, I think he’s decided to stay, but I don’t know what will happen tomorrow, the important thing is to take advantage of it as long as it stays with us”. For now, France is also taking advantage of it. We’ll see.