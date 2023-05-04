PSG: Messi suspended, fan protests now in front of Neymar’s villa

After the suspension of Lionel Messi, the mood at Paris St. Germain is changing more and more. The fans are not only demanding the expulsion of the world champion. Her anger is also directed at Neymar and the club boss.

World champion Lionel Messi has been suspended for an unauthorized trip to Saudi Arabia. Paris St. Germain has decided in a disciplinary procedure to exclude the superstar from training and games.

EAt the end of January, Paris St. Germain played Stade Reimes at home. The stadium announcer presented the players from the starting XI one after the other before the game kicked off, which then ended 1-1. When he mentioned Kylian Mbappé’s name, there was great cheering in the Prinzenpark Stadium. It ebbed away a bit when it was Neymar’s turn immediately afterwards. When Lionel Messi was then mentioned, whistles could be heard during the restrained cheering.

More than three months have passed since then. Months in which the mood has completely changed. While France’s Mbappé of the superstar trio remains highly respected and celebrated, Brazilian Neymar and Argentinian Messi are a thorn in the side of the supporters.

The resentment of the duo is great – and the protest even sprouts new flowers after Messi’s controversial short trip to Saudi Arabia became public on Wednesday. PSG then suspended the 35-year-old world champion for two weeks. As reported by French and Argentinian media, another engagement after the end of Messi’s contract on June 30 is ruled out. Messi himself or his manager and father Jorge have yet to comment.

“No one is above PSG”

On Wednesday, fans first moved to the PSG office. Insults directed at Messi can clearly be heard on videos circulating on the internet. A video later surfaced showing fans standing in front of Neymar’s Parisian villa demanding his ejection. A placard seen outside the office at the protests read: “PSG, where are you, where are you going, can you hear me?”

Even winning the French championship, which is considered certain, is on shaky ground this season. The interim ten-point lead over Olympique Marseille has melted down to just five points.

What once began as a football fairy tale seems to end in a fiasco. The supporters are tired of knowing high-paid players like Messi or Neymar in the ranks of PSG because they hardly impress on a sporting level. The PSG team is made up of well-known players, but they don’t work together.

Protest in Paris: Ultras from PSG demonstrate in front of the club’s office Source: AFP/FRANCK FIFE

“No one is above PSG,” the Spanish sports newspaper “Mundo deportivo” quoted an unnamed source close to club boss Nasser Al-Khelaif on Wednesday: “There are limits that must not be crossed.” That also applies for Messi, who was only crowned world champion in December. According to media reports, the trip to Saudi Arabia was not agreed.

The club responded to the protests on Thursday night, publishing the following statement: “Paris Saint-Germain strongly condemns the intolerable and insulting actions of a small group of people that took place on Wednesday. Regardless of the differences of opinion, nothing justifies such actions. The club fully supports its players, its staff and anyone affected by this disgraceful behaviour.”