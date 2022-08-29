Only 1-1 at the Parco dei Principi: Messi and Mbappé suffer the Monegasque pressure, equal right. Paredes on the bench

This time no goleada. PSG gets only one point against Monaco, in comeback, with a penalty from Neymar to nullify Volland’s advantage. A fair draw, in light of the attitude of the Principality club, which took the field with personality and without fearing the attack of the champions of the home team, always scoring at least five times in the first three rounds. An interesting match therefore in view of the challenge of the Emir of Qatar’s club in the Champions League against Juventus.

PRESSING — Monaco faces the challenge by putting it on the physical, but also taking the field with a careful 3-5-2 and the aim of stifling any attempt at maneuver of the French champions in the bud. So the pressure is constant and also very hard, almost to intimidate the opponents and make Neymar lose control, who in fact at 5 ‘is already booked for a reaction foul. The Monegasques also exploit the lack of harmony between Verratti and Sanches. The ex of Lilla who liked Milan tends not to thin the game without assisting the precious recovery work of the Italian. This is how the whole PSG suffers, which at the first pitch reaches us in the 27th minute, bland with Mbappé. And after the guest benefit, deserved.

GOL — Everything starts from a ball recovered by Camara between Messi’s feet, and from Golovin’s deep throw for Volland who resists Kimpembe and Ramos and beats Donnarumma. The PSG struggles to react, but in the final takes two poles. The first with Messi from the edge and on the rebound, with Mbappé (45 ‘). The second half became more complicated for Monaco, which touched an encore at the start, with Ben Yedder from distance on a Donnarumma exit, but then practically no longer saw the door. The Psg raises the pace and increases the intensity, finding the spaces more easily. The goal, however, comes from a penalty, with the late contribution of the Var. Neymar gets it and transforms it. The graft of Pereira in place of Sanches then consolidates the offensive maneuver, but in the 30th minute, another pole saves Nubel, however good at closing twice on Mbappé. In the end, to note the replacement of a tired Messi, who gives way without controversy. A sign that Galtier is able to do with serenity what Pochettino did not dare. However, the PSG remains first alone. See also The pragmatic Argentina with Messi wool is closer to the America's Cup? _game

