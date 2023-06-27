Home » PSG, Montpellier, Brest and Metz know their opponents in the Champions League
The draw for the men’s and women’s Champions League was carried out on Tuesday in Vienna. On the men’s side, PSG are in Group A with Polish finalists from Kielce, Kiel (GER), Zagreb (CRO), Aalborg (DAN), Szeged (HON), Pelister (MKD) and Kolstad (NOR).

In Group B, Montpellier will face the Danes of GOG, Veszprem (HON), Barcelona (ESP), Magdeburg (GER), Wisla Plock (POL), Porto (POR) and Rokometni klub Celje (SLO).

Heavy for the Messines

Each team plays the other seven in the group home and away, with the top two qualifying directly for the quarter-finals while the third-to-sixth-placed teams will contest play-offs. First day on September 13 and 14.

Among the women, Brest is in group A along with CSM Bucharest (ROU), Györi (HON), Sävehof (SUE), Odense (DAN), Buducnost Podrica (MNE), Bietigheim (GER) and Schaeffler (HON).

In Group B, Metz will face Esjberg (DAN), Rapid Bucharest (ROU), Rail-Cargo (HON), Zaglebie Lubin (POL), Ljubjana (SLO), Ikast (DAN) and Kristiansand (NOR) winner in the final of the Hungarian Rail-Cargo. The competition format is identical to the men’s tournament and will start on September 9 and 10.

