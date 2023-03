Two goals ahead after 17′, the Parisians let themselves recover and solve it in the second half: the final seal is from Mbappé, who in the 92nd minute and with the captain’s armband on his arm, scores the 4-2 and becomes the new top scorer in club history (201 goals), surpassing Cavani. Great choreography and choirs all for him, who played with the writing “Kyky’s Legacy” on his shoes ready to celebrate the moment

