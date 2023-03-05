Home Sports PSG – Nantes 4:2, Mbappé brought PSG footballers closer to another title with a record goal
PSG – Nantes 4:2, Mbappé brought PSG footballers closer to another title with a record goal

PSG – Nantes 4:2, Mbappé brought PSG footballers closer to another title with a record goal

Lionel Messi, the captain of the world champions, opened the scoring in the Princes Park in the 12th minute, and Jaouen Hadjam increased the home team’s lead with an own goal. Even before the break, Nantes equalized, but in the second half, the favorite won twice again. Mbappé managed to write in the club’s history at the set time. At the same time, he arranged PSG’s winning general for Wednesday’s rematch of the Champions League round of 16 against Bayern.

French Football League – Round of 26:
Lens – Lille 1:1 (41. owned by Fonte – 69. David)
Paris St. Petersburg Germain – Nantes 4:2 (12. Messi, 17. Hadjam, 60. Pereira, 90.+1 Mbappe – 31. Blas, 38. Win)
