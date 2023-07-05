Home » PSG officially part ways with coach Galtier
French champions Paris Saint-Germain have officially separated from coach Christophe Galtier. Exactly one year to the day after the Frenchman joined the capital club, PSG announced the end of the 56-year-old on Wednesday.

The club thanked Galtier for his commitment during the past season, which did not go as hoped with the knockout round in the Champions League against Bayern Munich.

Galtier’s successor is expected to be announced on Wednesday. In all likelihood, this will be the Spaniard Luis Enrique. A press conference at the new PSG campus is planned for the afternoon.

