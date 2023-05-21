Home » PSG practically French champions after victory at Auxerre
PSG practically French champions after victory at Auxerre

The eleventh French championship title from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) is as good as certain. The defending champions struggled to a 2-1 win at Auxerre on Sunday, successfully keeping pursuers RC Lens six points clear.

Since PSG also have a goal difference that is 16 goals better, the first player would have to lose twice and the second player would have to celebrate two big victories in order to still be able to bring about a rank swap. Lens won 3-1 at Lorient without the Kevin Danso. The ÖFB team defender was forced to watch due to a suspension.

Lightning double pack by Mbappe

PSG made a dream start in Auxerre. Superstar Kylian Mbappe scored in the sixth and eighth minute, securing the fastest Ligue 1 brace since 2012. With 28 goals this season, the French team striker is on the verge of clinching the top scorer’s crown again this year. Lionel Messi provided the assist for the second goal.

Nothing indicated a close event, which should change after the change of sides. Lassine Sinayoko (51′) scored the goal, after which an equalizer was in the air with one or the other action.

PSG can make everything clear on Saturday in the away game at Racing Strasbourg. The finale is at home against Clermont Foot on June 3rd. Lens still competes against Ajaccio and Auxerre. Second place is secured quite well with a plus of five points on third Olympique Marseille.

