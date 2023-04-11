Parisian Lionel Messi resists Niçois Youssuf Ndayishimiye, at the Allianz Riviera in Nice, April 8, 2023. CHRISTOPHE SIMON / AFP

For Paris Saint-Germain, the concern of the moment is primarily accounting. Without being transcendent in the game, the Parisians accomplished their mission, Saturday evening April 8, by winning Nice 2-0 in order to regain a six-point lead at the top of the standings over the surprising Ligue 1 runner-up, Lens, after thirty days. A success all the more important as the Sang et Or will travel to the Parc des Princes the next day for an unexpected shock at the top.

On borrowed time since the two consecutive defeats at home against Rennes and Lyon, the PSG coach, Christophe Galtier, copiously whistled for his return to the Allianz Riviera, can breathe after this success, even if he did not appreciate the vindictive welcome from the supporters of his ex-club, whom he went to invective at the end of the meeting, before having a tough discussion with his former players Khéphren Thuram and Jean-Clair Todibo.

“My mum is 83 years old and is coming out of cancer. Final point “launched Christophe Galtier at a press conference to explain how he reacted to a banner evoking his mother, accompanied by an insulting song, deployed in the gallery.

A grand Donnarumma

In the field, it was Lionel Messi, the first scorer of the evening, who stood out. Criticized for his lack of commitment since returning from the World Cup, the Argentine took advantage of defensive wandering to score his 14e goal of the season (26e0-1), on a pass from Nuno Mendes, who chained the overflows on the left.

And it also took a great Gianluigi Donnarumma in the Parisian goal, with two splendid parades a few minutes apart at the end of the first period. After halftime, he multiplied the reflex stops (59e70e). Because, as soon as they returned from the locker room, the Niçois exerted intense pressure on the Parisian goal and got themselves some big chances. In two minutes, Dante took over a ball that hit the crossbar, without crossing the goal line, according to the judgment of the referee (51e). Then a one-touch shot from Nicolas Pépé grazed the Parisian post (52e). Danilo, in a three-way defense with Marquinhos and Ramos, back from injury, also made several life-saving returns.

Messi, whose departure at the end of the season is increasingly mentioned, found the head of Sergio Ramos on a corner, to give more air to PSG (76e, 0-2). The Argentinian’s overall performance remains mixed. In the first period, he made Messi: few races without the ball, no defensive withdrawal, proposals for the economy. On the other hand, with the ball at his feet, he was diabolically accurate. When Paris tried to stem the attacks from Nice, Messi then became invisible, far from the tumult. But he finished the match with a goal and an assist.

Mbappé in trouble

Stuck in a controversy this week, Kylian Mbappé, for his part, was almost transparent, with bad calls and badly distributed passes. The Parisian striker strongly criticized a PSG video on Thursday for renewals for the 2023-2024 season, ” disagree “ with the use of his image.

“Kylian may have played his 51 tonighte or 52e match [de la saison]it is normal that at certain times you feel less well »explained Christophe Galtier. “I think he played diminished but he wanted to be on the pitch, to be with the team in a difficult moment”, added the PSG coach who had asked, during the week, more “investment” et “personality” to his players. It was heard on Saturday with more cohesion and “of pride”, even if the team did not shine and was often manhandled by the men of Didier Digard, remaining on fourteen games without defeat in all competitions. Les Aiglons, who have had a string of draws in Ligue 1 since February 26, are seeing European places slip away.

