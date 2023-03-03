Paris Saint-Germain will probably have to do without offensive star Neymar in the round of 16 second leg of the Champions League at FC Bayern Munich. At least that’s what coach Christophe Galtier said at a press conference on Friday. The absence of the Brazilian is a big loss, said Galtier, with a view to the duel with the German record champions next Wednesday and the previous league game against Nantes on Saturday.

Reuters/Sarah Meyssonnier



The French series champions PSG lost the first leg 0-1 at home. At that time, those responsible had indirectly announced the loss of the World Cup top scorer Kylian Mbappe before the game, but the Frenchman cured a muscle injury in time and shone as a substitute.

Neymar suffered an ankle injury in the league game against Lille almost two weeks ago. The use of outside player Achraf Hakimi, who has recently been plagued by muscular problems, seems likely against Bayern. Ex-Bayern professional Renato Sanches, who was injured for a longer period of time, is scheduled to return to team training next week.