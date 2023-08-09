PSG star Neymar’s father denies transfer rumours

The father of Brazil’s soccer superstar Neymar has initially denied his son’s possible departure from Paris Saint-Germain. “I can’t confirm any news that doesn’t exist,” Neymar da Silva Santos told Premier League Brasil. The French newspaper “L’Equipe” had previously reported that the 31-year-old offensive player had already informed the French top club of his desire to move.

APA/AFP/Richard A. Brooks

The father then spoke up and described the report as “fake news“. He could not confirm the content of the “L’Equipe” report. He also doesn’t know where the information came from. “We’re trying to find out why she was brought into the world.” But the French broadcaster RMC Sport is also assuming a split between the club and the Brazilian striker this summer. According to the information, Neymar is aiming to return to FC Barcelona, ​​where he played from 2013 to 2017.

Neymar’s move to Chelsea in the English Premier League should also be an option. However, according to English newspaper Mirror, Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino has no interest in signing the Brazilian this summer. In the spring there is said to have been a secret meeting between Chelsea owner Todd Boehly and those responsible for PSG regarding a possible transfer.

Mbappe trains separately

The transfer poker for superstar Kylian Mbappe also keeps the Parisians busy. The 24-year-old had declared that he did not want to extend his contract with the French capital club, which ran until 2024, and was not on the preparatory trip to Japan and South Korea. According to “L’Equipe”, the French international is now training in Paris with the group of players with whom coach Luis Enrique is no longer planning for the new season. This should also include the 58-time German international Julian Draxler.