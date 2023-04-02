The disappointment of Kylian Mbappé after the defeat of PSG against Lyon during the 29th day of Ligue 1, at the Parc des Princes, April 2, 2023. STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN / AFP

Paris Saint-Germain is no longer scary. At the conclusion of the 29e day of Ligue 1, the Parisians lost against Olympique Lyonnais (1-0), Sunday April 2. A second consecutive loss after that against Rennes (2-0), already at home, before the international break. Still at the top of the championship, Christophe Galtier’s men are only six points ahead of Lens and Marseille, second and third respectively.

However, the atmosphere was festive at the Parc des Princes since the group of K-Soce team supporters celebrated their fifteenthanniversary. The players from the capital spoiled the festivities, and the whistles, confined to Lionel Messi and Christophe Galtier before kick-off, targeted the entire Parisian group at the end of the match.

The executioner’s name is Bradley Barcola. The young Lyonnais (20) scored the only goal of the game by pushing the very good center of his partner Saël Kumbedi (0-1, 55e). He was however on the bench at kick-off before taking advantage of the injury of his teammate, Amin Sarr, in the first period to enter the game (23e). Previously, Alexandre Lacazette had already missed the opportunity to give Les Gones the advantage by sending his penalty on the post of Gianluigi Donnarumma (39e).

A forgotten penalty for PSG?

PSG only proved dangerous at the start of the game, Vitinha missing a golden opportunity on a serve from Kylian Mbappé (3e). The latter could also have unlocked his team’s counter after a combination with Lionel Messi. But his shot, too uncrossed, went past the left post of Anthony Lopes (9e).

Ten minutes of play had passed and, without knowing it, Paris had just missed its only two real scoring opportunities. Often savior of PSG, Kylian Mbappé then died, like his team.

Admittedly, Paris Saint-Germain should surely have benefited from a penalty just before the break when Nuno Mendes’ center-shot was deflected, in the area, by the hand off the body of Dejan Lovren. François Letexier did not consider the hand voluntary, and Paris will be able to feed these few regrets.

“We are in a difficult period, we have to change a lot of things”, did not hide the Parisian defender, Danilo Pereira, at the microphone of Amazon Prime Video. As proof: PSG lost for the eighth time in all competitions since the resumption of the season following the World Cup.

Already eliminated in the Coupe de France and the Champions League, the Parisians are still not sure of winning their eleventh Ligue 1 title. They will travel to Nice next Saturday before the perilous reception of their runner-up, Lens, on April 15. .

For its part, Lyon is starting its decisive week well by returning to eight points from fifth place, held by Lille, first accessit for Europe. But the most important match comes on Wednesday with a trip to Nantes, in the semi-finals of the Coupe de France. The best way for Les Gones to find continental games and above all a title, which has not happened to him since 2012.