PSG suspended after Saudi Arabia trip

A trip to Saudi Arabia could herald the end of Lionel Messi in Paris. The club suspended the world champion, who may soon follow Ronaldo – for an incredible salary.

Lionel Messi will probably never wear the Paris Saint-Germain shirt again. The 35-year-old soccer world champion was suspended by his club for two weeks after he and his family flew to Saudi Arabia in the night from Sunday to Monday without notifying the PSG bosses. For 48 hours, Messi has been promoting the country around the clock through his presence as part of his job as a tourism ambassador.

Originally, Christophe Galtier, the coach of Ligue 1 leaders Paris Saint-Germain, released his players on Monday and Tuesday. But after the home defeat on Sunday against FC Lorient (1:3), Galtier canceled the Monday off and ordered some kind of penalty training.