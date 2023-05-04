Home » PSG suspended after Saudi Arabia trip
Sports

PSG suspended after Saudi Arabia trip

by admin
PSG suspended after Saudi Arabia trip


Family outing in Riyadh: Lionel Messi, his wife Antonela Roccuzzo and their sons pet a horse.
Image: AFP

A trip to Saudi Arabia could herald the end of Lionel Messi in Paris. The club suspended the world champion, who may soon follow Ronaldo – for an incredible salary.

Lionel Messi will probably never wear the Paris Saint-Germain shirt again. The 35-year-old soccer world champion was suspended by his club for two weeks after he and his family flew to Saudi Arabia in the night from Sunday to Monday without notifying the PSG bosses. For 48 hours, Messi has been promoting the country around the clock through his presence as part of his job as a tourism ambassador.

Originally, Christophe Galtier, the coach of Ligue 1 leaders Paris Saint-Germain, released his players on Monday and Tuesday. But after the home defeat on Sunday against FC Lorient (1:3), Galtier canceled the Monday off and ordered some kind of penalty training.

See also  Chen Yingjun 17+10 new aid Liv 10 points, Guangzhou captures Sichuan and wins four consecutive victories_Mason_Hadadi_CBA

You may also like

War Ukraine Russia, news. Raid on Kiev. Explosions...

Zhangzhou: Carry forward traditional culture and inherit Taizu...

Play-off newcomer Akira Schmid stunned the entire league

What is the Met Gala and why NBA...

BVB: Change from Jude Bellingham to Real Madrid...

Football: Palladino “Di Gregorio is a phenomenon, the...

Hundreds of boats compete for the stream, students...

goal by El Shaarawy who then goes ko....

Stuttgart versus Frankfurt – the goals

Leon vs Tigres Highlights | 2023 CONCACAF Champions...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy