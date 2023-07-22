PSG Takes a Stand: Mbappé Excluded from Pre-Season Tour Amid Contract Negotiations

Title: PSG Shows Willingness to Bench Mbappé if Contract Isn’t Renewed

Date: July 22, 2023

The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) football club has made a bold statement by leaving star player Kylian Mbappé out of their pre-season tour, indicating their determination to take a tough stance in contract negotiations. Reports suggest that an Arab club, specifically Saudi Al-Hilal, is preparing a tempting offer of 400 million euros in total salary for Mbappé over a two-year contract.

This potential move has garnered interest from various parties, including Chelsea, who are reportedly also keen on signing the French striker. Fabrice Hawkins, a sports journalist from RMC radio and a BFMTV collaborator, revealed the possibility of Al-Hilal offering a substantial 200 million euros to secure Mbappé’s transfer.

Al-Hilal currently competes in the same league as renowned players Cristiano Ronaldo (Al-Nasr) and Karim Benzema (Al-Ittihad), further escalating the competition for Mbappé’s signature. The French forward finds himself in a challenging situation, as PSG surprisingly decided to exclude him from their Asian tour, opting to include him among those deemed surplus and left at their sports city of Poissy. Notable players on this list include Julian Draxler, Leandro Paredes, and Georgino Wijnaldum.

In addition to Al-Hilal, Chelsea has also expressed their interest in the 2018 World Cup winner. This recent turn of events has increased the pressure on Mbappé, as PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has set a deadline of July 31 for the player to either sign a contract extension until 2025 or potentially leave during this summer transfer window.

The Parisian club is determined to avoid the scenario of losing their star player for free in June 2024, after having paid an 80 million euro loyalty clause for the 2023-2024 academic year. French media reports suggest that Mbappé, despite PSG’s efforts to sideline him, remains committed to honoring the remaining year of his contract, which could allow him to sign with other clubs as a free agent in June 2024.

This ongoing contract saga has captivated the football world, and it remains to be seen how Mbappé’s future unfolds as the end of the transfer window approaches.

