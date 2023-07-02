Home » Psg unveils the away shirt, Mbappè and Verratti testimonial – Football
by admin
(ANSA) – ROME, 02 JUL – White with a prism-effect central band, with the traditional colors of the club. PSG has launched the new away shirt for next season, on the occasion of ‘We run Paris’, the ten km race organized by the French club. Also wearing it are champions such as Caster Semenya, Ladji Doucouré and Zoumana Camara who took part in the running event.

The away shirt of the Parisian champions will be worn for away matches: the red and blue blend in the band on the chest, creating a stark contrast with the white of the shirt itself. In the photo that launches the kit, the testimonials are, among others, Marco Verratti and Kylian Mbappè, the star of the Parisians again this summer at the center of the international market. (HANDLE).

See also  The groups for the Sunday matches of the 29th day of Ligue 1

