PSG win at Saint-Raphaël and take the lead before the clash against Nantes

Sports

The Parisians fulfilled the specifications this Saturday. While he had not led since the second minute of play and was running behind the score, PSG moved up a gear in the last twenty minutes. Elohim Prandi (7 goals) and his teammates left Saint-Raphaël with a victory (34-37) which could prove decisive for the title of champion of France.

This success allows the leader of the Liqui Moly Starligue to take a two-point lead in the standings over his runner-up, Nantes, who had to settle for a draw against Nîmes the day before, as well as over Montpellier (3rd). Ile-de-France residents will therefore be able to welcome their pursuers from the HBC to Coubertin with a little lighter spirit on Friday June 2, at 8 p.m., for the unofficial final of the Championship.

